Sindh University announces admissions' merit list

The Directorate of Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the merit list for admissions in Bachelor's degree programme 2023 in its Thatta and Nauoshero Feroz campuses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Directorate of Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the merit list for admissions in Bachelor's degree programme 2023 in its Thatta and Nauoshero Feroz campuses.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, the successful candidates have been advised to submit their admission fees up to March 31, 2023.