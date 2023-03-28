UrduPoint.com

Sindh University Announces Admissions' Merit List

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2023 | 08:11 PM

Sindh University announces admissions' merit list

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Directorate of Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the merit list for admissions in Bachelor's degree programme 2023 in its Thatta and Nauoshero Feroz campuses.

According to an announcement on Tuesday, the successful candidates have been advised to submit their admission fees up to March 31, 2023.

