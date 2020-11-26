Sindh University announces early winter vacations from November 26

The University of Sindh Jamshoro, its campuses and schools will remain closed from November 26 to December 24, 2020 on account of winter vacations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The University of Sindh Jamshoro, its campuses and schools will remain closed from November 26 to December 24, 2020 on account of winter vacations.

The vacations have been announced in pursuance of the decision of Sindh government under precautionary measures against the second wave of novel coronavirus, the Registrar Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto informed here Wednesday evening.

He informed that during winter break of almost a month, the principal officers along with a minimum required workforce and officeholders rendering essential services and technical staff including security guards, sanitary workers, malhis, beldars, electricians, water supply network personnel, drivers and employees of petroleum services have been asked to be present on their duties as usual.

He advised the employees to switch their cell phones on for quick contact and coordination during the winter holidays.