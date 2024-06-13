Sindh University Announces Eid-ul-Azha, Summer Vacations
Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro has announced the schedule for Eid-ul-Azha and summer vacations.
According to the university spokesperson, the University and all its campuses will be closed from June 17 to June 19, 2024, in observance of Eid-ul-Azha. However, essential staff will remain on duty during this period.
This announcement was made through a notification issued by Registrar Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko.
Furthermore, the University and its campuses will be closed from June 20 to August 16, 2024, due to summer vacations.
According to the notification issued by the university's registrar, all faculty members are instructed to submit the first-semester examination results by July 30, 2024. Despite the closure for students and faculty, administrative staff will continue to perform their duties as usual.
The notification also specifies that Pro-Vice Chancellors, Focal Persons, Deans and Heads of departments across all campuses are required to be present in their offices on Monday and Tuesday of every week.
