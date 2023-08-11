Sindh University announces LLB annual examination results

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Controller of Annual Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro has announced the results of L.L.B. Part-I, Part-II and Part-III Annual Examination 2022 of affiliated law colleges.

According to announcement, a total of 25 candidates of affiliated law colleges had appeared in LLB Part-I annual examination of them 20 were declared pass while Part-II annual examination, out of 80 candidates appeared in the examination, 53 have been declared pass.

In LLB Part-III annual examination, a total of 202 candidates had appeared in the examination, of them 41 have been declared pass with first class marks and 112 candidates have passed their examination with second class marks.