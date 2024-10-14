Open Menu

Sindh University Announces Results Of Entry Test Results

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 02:10 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Sindh University Testing Center has announced first Phase Entry Test Results as many as 9009 Candidates appeared in entry test, 778 Absent:

Atif Ahmad Soomro of Larkana District and Zohaib Ali Brahmani of Dadu declared Top Scorer for obtaining 85-85 marks out of 100* Sindh University ,the results of the first phase of the entrance test have been released on the university's website.

According to Sindh University Testing Center Director Dr. Aftab Chandio, a total of 9009 candidates participated in the first local test, while 778 candidates remained absent.

According to the results, Atif Ahmed Soomro from Larkana and Zohaib Ali Brahmani from Dadu got 85-85 marks and remained the top scorers in the first phase test. Similarly, Nawabshah's beloved Ali Mehr and Sanghar-based Uzair Haider Abbasi got 80-80 marks and stood second.

Three candidates who took the test instead of the candidates have been caught, whose fate will be decided by the relevant committee, Dr. Chandio said. It is clear that the Sindh University Testing Center has maintained its tradition by releasing the results of the entrance test immediately, he added.

