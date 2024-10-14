Sindh University Announces Results Of Entry Test Results
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 02:10 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Sindh University Testing Center has announced first Phase Entry Test Results as many as 9009 Candidates appeared in entry test, 778 Absent:
Atif Ahmad Soomro of Larkana District and Zohaib Ali Brahmani of Dadu declared Top Scorer for obtaining 85-85 marks out of 100* Sindh University ,the results of the first phase of the entrance test have been released on the university's website.
According to Sindh University Testing Center Director Dr. Aftab Chandio, a total of 9009 candidates participated in the first local test, while 778 candidates remained absent.
According to the results, Atif Ahmed Soomro from Larkana and Zohaib Ali Brahmani from Dadu got 85-85 marks and remained the top scorers in the first phase test. Similarly, Nawabshah's beloved Ali Mehr and Sanghar-based Uzair Haider Abbasi got 80-80 marks and stood second.
Three candidates who took the test instead of the candidates have been caught, whose fate will be decided by the relevant committee, Dr. Chandio said. It is clear that the Sindh University Testing Center has maintained its tradition by releasing the results of the entrance test immediately, he added.
Recent Stories
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi emphasizes importance of unity in securing rights, peace51 minutes ago
-
3 proclaimed offenders held in Wah Cantt1 hour ago
-
Man killed, brother injured by dumper rammed over motorcycle in Taxila1 hour ago
-
Kohat Tunnel reopens2 hours ago
-
Car lifter arrested after shootout with police in Wah3 hours ago
-
1 killed, 1 injured over old enmity3 hours ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan announces to celebrate festival in November4 hours ago
-
Pak embassy Oman organizes Trade Expo5 hours ago
-
Power sector-Glorious years in Pakistan report launched5 hours ago
-
Seven criminals arrested; weapons recovered5 hours ago
-
Police make foolproof security arrangements for SCO 2024 Summit5 hours ago
-
Report on power sector "Glorious years in Pakistan" launched5 hours ago