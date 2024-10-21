Sindh University Announces Results Of Pre-entry Test Second Phase
Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Director of the Sindh University Testing Center Aftab Chandio has announced the results of the second phase of pre-entry test, which were posted on the university’s website. In this test held for admissions to bachelor’s degree programs for the academic year 2025, female candidates outperformed their male counterparts.
According to the results, Musfira Chohan from Hyderabad secured the top score with 88 out of 100, while Um-e-Farina Baig, also from Hyderabad, came in second with 87 marks.
The third position was shared by five candidates, including three female and two male students, who each scored 85. These candidates were Mariam Shakeel Qureshi from Tharparkar, Hafiza Taneeb Imran Pathan from Hyderabad, Shiza Talpur from Tando Muhammad Khan, Tauseef Ali Seriwal from Tando Allahyar and Salar Ali Soomro from Dadu.
Dr Chandio also reported that 29 candidates were caught attempting to take the test on behalf of others during the pre-entry examination.
