Open Menu

Sindh University Announces Results Of Pre-entry Test Second Phase

Sumaira FH Published October 21, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Sindh University announces results of pre-entry test second phase

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Director of the Sindh University Testing Center Aftab Chandio has announced the results of the second phase of pre-entry test, which were posted on the university’s website. In this test held for admissions to bachelor’s degree programs for the academic year 2025, female candidates outperformed their male counterparts.

According to the results, Musfira Chohan from Hyderabad secured the top score with 88 out of 100, while Um-e-Farina Baig, also from Hyderabad, came in second with 87 marks.

The third position was shared by five candidates, including three female and two male students, who each scored 85. These candidates were Mariam Shakeel Qureshi from Tharparkar, Hafiza Taneeb Imran Pathan from Hyderabad, Shiza Talpur from Tando Muhammad Khan, Tauseef Ali Seriwal from Tando Allahyar and Salar Ali Soomro from Dadu.

Dr Chandio also reported that 29 candidates were caught attempting to take the test on behalf of others during the pre-entry examination.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Male Tando Allahyar Tando Muhammad Khan Dadu Tharparkar Shakeel From Top

Recent Stories

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

1 hour ago
 Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment ..

Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

1 day ago
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

2 days ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

2 days ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

2 days ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

2 days ago
 Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

2 days ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan