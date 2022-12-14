Sindh University announces semester examination

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Controller of Examinations Semester University of Sindh Jamshoro has informed here on Wednesday that semester examinations for affiliated public and private colleges will be conducted from December 22, 2022.

According to announcement, the examination of all batches of first semester Part-I and Part-II of Associate Degree in Science (Botany), Part-I, Part-II and Part-III of BCS, Part-I, Part-II, Part-III and Part-IV of BS Information Technology, Part-I, Part-II, Part-III and Part-IV of BS Software Engineering will be started from December 22, 2022.