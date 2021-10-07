Sindh University approves to award 21 PhD, 124 M Phil degrees

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh (UoS) Jamshoro Thursday approved to award 21 PhD and 124 M Phil degrees to the candidates of the departments in various disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh (UoS) Jamshoro Thursday approved to award 21 PhD and 124 M Phil degrees to the candidates of the departments in various disciplines.

The decision to this effect has been made in the 140th meeting of UoS's ASRB which held under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

Among others, Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Dr Abdullah Dayo, Dr Zareen Abbasi, Dr Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr Syed Javed Iqbal, Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr Hafiz Munir Ahmed, Dr Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr Altaf Nizamani, Dr Nizamuddin Channa, Dr Misbah Bibi and Dr Shahzad Ahmed Memon attended the meeting.