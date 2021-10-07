UrduPoint.com

Sindh University Approves To Award 21 PhD, 124 M Phil Degrees

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:23 PM

Sindh University approves to award 21 PhD, 124 M Phil degrees

The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh (UoS) Jamshoro Thursday approved to award 21 PhD and 124 M Phil degrees to the candidates of the departments in various disciplines

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh (UoS) Jamshoro Thursday approved to award 21 PhD and 124 M Phil degrees to the candidates of the departments in various disciplines.

The decision to this effect has been made in the 140th meeting of UoS's ASRB which held under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

Among others, Registrar Dr Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Dr Abdullah Dayo, Dr Zareen Abbasi, Dr Javed Ahmed Chandio, Dr Syed Javed Iqbal, Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman Khombati, Dr Hafiz Munir Ahmed, Dr Wazir Ali Baloch, Dr Abdul Sattar Almani, Dr Arfana Mallah, Dr Altaf Nizamani, Dr Nizamuddin Channa, Dr Misbah Bibi and Dr Shahzad Ahmed Memon attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s in ..

Dubai Customs tops IdeasUK and IdeasAmerica’s indexes 2021

27 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court permits parties to submit reply ..

Lahore High Court permits parties to submit reply till Oct 27 in PIC stent case

4 minutes ago
 Iran Ready to Help Construct Power Plants in Leban ..

Iran Ready to Help Construct Power Plants in Lebanon - Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago
 Polish Authorities Lead Country to Leave EU - EU P ..

Polish Authorities Lead Country to Leave EU - EU Parliament's Largest Party

4 minutes ago
 US Airline Employment Remains 3.2% Below Pre-Pande ..

US Airline Employment Remains 3.2% Below Pre-Pandemic Level - Transportation Dep ..

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs provision of security, facili ..

Commissioner directs provision of security, facilities to ITI's activities

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.