Sindh University ASRB Accords Approval To Grant Ph.D, M.Phil Degrees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:09 PM

Sindh University ASRB accords approval to grant Ph.D, M.Phil degrees

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Advanced Studies and Research board (ASRB) of University of Sindh has accorded approval to grant Ph.D. degrees to seven scholars and M.Pil degrees to others in a special meeting held on Wednesday under the chair of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

According to announcement, the meeting approved to award PhD degrees to Nasrullah Leghari, Naimatullah Soomro, Mumtaz Qaboolio, Sania Qureshi, Imran Ali Halepoto, Bakhtawar Soomro and Muhammad Ramzan Soomro.

The meeting also approved award of M. Phil degree to 25 candidates in disciplines of Pharmacology, Public Administration, education, Muslim History, Islamic Culture, Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Physiology, Statistics and Zoology.

Among others, the Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro and Director Research and Graduate Studies Dr. Sarfaraz Ali Tunio also attended the meeting.

