Sindh University ASRB Approves PhD, MPhil Degrees for 85 Scholars

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro, in its 156th meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati approved the award of PhD and MPhil degrees to 85 scholars from various disciplines.

The SU spokesperson Nadir Mugheri informed that the board granted approval for 41 PhD and 44 MPhil/MS degrees in various disciplines including Natural Sciences, Islamic Studies, Pharmacy, Social Sciences, Education and Arts.

The PhD degrees were approved in English Linguistics, Mass Communication, English Literature, urdu, Education, Information Technology, Islamic Culture, Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Computer Science, Microbiology, Zoology, Sociology and Public Administration.

While, the MPhil/MS degrees were approved in English Literature, English Linguistics, Arabic, Urdu, Education, Islamic Culture, Analytical Chemistry, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Geology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacognosy, Physics, Statistics, Zoology, Political Science, Muslim History, Biotechnology, Physiology, Genetics, Public Administration and Pharmacy Practice.

Addressing the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati said the future of scholars was dear to him, therefore, the university had decided to hold ASRB meetings every two months to ensure scholars did not face unnecessary delays in receiving their degrees.

He added that the University of Sindh was committed to aligning education and research with international standards so that its scholars could establish their academic credentials not only at the local but also at the global level.

The meeting was attended by Director Research and Graduate Studies Dr Saima Qayoom Memon, Pro-Vice Chancellor Thatta Campus Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghoto, Dr. Nanak Ram, Dr. Hafiz Muneer Ahmed Khan, Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Ahmed Luqman Memon, Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Dr. Noor Muhammad Shah, Altaf Hussain Nizamani, Dr. Sardar Ali Shah and other senior academicians.