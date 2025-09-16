Sindh University ASRB Approves PhD, MPhil Degrees For 85 Scholars
Faizan Hashmi Published September 16, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The Advanced Studies and Research Board (ASRB) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro, in its 156th meeting chaired by the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati approved the award of PhD and MPhil degrees to 85 scholars from various disciplines.
The SU spokesperson Nadir Mugheri informed that the board granted approval for 41 PhD and 44 MPhil/MS degrees in various disciplines including Natural Sciences, Islamic Studies, Pharmacy, Social Sciences, Education and Arts.
The PhD degrees were approved in English Linguistics, Mass Communication, English Literature, urdu, Education, Information Technology, Islamic Culture, Analytical Chemistry, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Computer Science, Microbiology, Zoology, Sociology and Public Administration.
While, the MPhil/MS degrees were approved in English Literature, English Linguistics, Arabic, Urdu, Education, Islamic Culture, Analytical Chemistry, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Geology, Mathematics, Microbiology, Organic Chemistry, Pharmacognosy, Physics, Statistics, Zoology, Political Science, Muslim History, Biotechnology, Physiology, Genetics, Public Administration and Pharmacy Practice.
Addressing the meeting, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalil ur Rehman Khoumbati said the future of scholars was dear to him, therefore, the university had decided to hold ASRB meetings every two months to ensure scholars did not face unnecessary delays in receiving their degrees.
He added that the University of Sindh was committed to aligning education and research with international standards so that its scholars could establish their academic credentials not only at the local but also at the global level.
The meeting was attended by Director Research and Graduate Studies Dr Saima Qayoom Memon, Pro-Vice Chancellor Thatta Campus Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi, Dr. Muhammad Ali Ghoto, Dr. Nanak Ram, Dr. Hafiz Muneer Ahmed Khan, Dr. Javed Ahmed Chandio, Ahmed Luqman Memon, Dr. Nizamuddin Channa, Dr. Noor Muhammad Shah, Altaf Hussain Nizamani, Dr. Sardar Ali Shah and other senior academicians.
Recent Stories
IHC Justice Tariq Mahmood Jahangiri barred from judicial work
UVAS holds Orientation programme for newly-admitted undergraduate students
SEC approves Government Data Sharing Guide in Sharjah
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mexico on Independence Day
Direct flight operations between Pakistan and Iran have begun
NYUAD scientists use AI to forecast harmful solar winds days in advance
Dubai Chambers, Italiacamp sign MoU to strengthen trade, investment relations
Official welcome ceremony held for UAE President’s arrival in Shusha, Azerbaij ..
China launches internet technology test satellite
UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Papua New Guinea on Independence Da ..
Arab Parliament welcomes outcomes of Arab-Islamic Emergency Summit in Doha
Samiya Hijab clarifies deal speculation after forgiving accused
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh University ASRB Approves PhD, MPhil Degrees for 85 Scholars1 minute ago
-
UNICEF Sindh organises awareness session on HPV vaccine for staff1 minute ago
-
Meeting discuss illegal mining, coal plant issues1 minute ago
-
Rescue 1122 organizes one-day emergency training for school students1 minute ago
-
Digitalization of Vehicle Registration saves Rs. 216 m in environment cost, ensures transparency1 minute ago
-
Hyderabad hosts International Literacy Day, Pledges to advance Non-Formal and Digital Education2 minutes ago
-
Door-to-door collection under SQP to improve cleanliness situation in Quetta: Commissioner11 minutes ago
-
Students to access answer sheets along with re-totalling11 minutes ago
-
CM orders action against illegal hydrants, tankers in Karachi11 minutes ago
-
155 candidates file papers for 913 vacacant seats of LG by-elections11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tunisia to strengthen parliamentary cooperation11 minutes ago
-
ICT Police put child abuser, viral video offender behind bars21 minutes ago