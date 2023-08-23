Sindh University awards scholarship to 327 deserving students

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Wednesday distributed scholarship cheques among 327 deserving students of the varsity.

The event was organized by the Students' Financial Aid Office (SFAO) of the University of Sindh where scholarship cheques were awarded to 325 deserving students under the need-cum-merit scholarship programme.

The highlight of the occasion was the recognition and acknowledgement of two M.Phil scholars, Nizhar Saleem and Asad Ahmed, originally from Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK), who were awarded substantial cheques amounting to Rs 300,000/- each.

The distribution ceremony also marked the dispensation of cheques totalling Rs10.12 million among 325 undergraduates and M.Phil scholars of the university. These funds were generously contributed by the Provincial Ministry of Ushar and Zakat Sindh.

The VC while addressing the participants of the cheque distribution ceremony, revealed that after the allocation of funds to the university, the SFAO promptly released an advertisement on the university's official website to invite applications.

An overwhelming response ensued, with a total of 2,649 candidates, including 35 M.Phil scholars, he said and added that the selection process culminated in interviews, involving 1847 candidates.

He informed that the committee comprising professors diligently evaluated the applicants and recommended 325 recipients for the scholarship award.

The Chairman of the District Ushar and Zakat Committee Jamshoro Muhammad Saleh Rahputo while addressing the gathering expressed his satisfaction with the fair and transparent disbursement of scholarship funds.

He highlighted the importance of biometric authentication to ensure the secure delivery of funds to beneficiaries, underscoring the committee's commitment to preventing any misappropriation.

Earlier, Director Students Financial Aid Office Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko briefed about the scholarship distribution process.