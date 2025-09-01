Sindh University Bans New Tobacco Products On Campus
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 11:47 PM
The University of Sindh Jamshoro has imposed a complete ban on the possession, promotion and sale of new tobacco products within its educational premises, in compliance with directives issued by the Government of Sindh, the Sindh Higher Education Commission and the Provincial Tobacco Control Cell
According to a circular issued by the Office of the Director Student Affairs, the prohibition applies to all forms of new tobacco products including vapes, e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and similar items.
The notice further warned that strict disciplinary actions will be initiated against individuals or vendors found violating the ban.
The circular signed by Director Student Affairs Dr. Muhammad Younis Laghari emphasized that the university will not tolerate any form of tobacco product promotion or sale within or near its premises. Violations will be formally reported and necessary legal and disciplinary proceedings will be pursued.
The move comes as part of a broader campaign by the provincial government to curb the growing use of new tobacco and nicotine products among students and young people across Sindh’s educational institutions.
