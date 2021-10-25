UrduPoint.com

Sindh University CEAC BOD Approves Budget, Other Financial Matters

The Board of Governors (BoG) of Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry (CEAC) University of Sindh Jamshoro which met here on Monday under the chair of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has unanimously approved the budget and other financial matters of the centre

According to university spokesman, Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation Islamabad Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig attended the meeting through video link while Dean Faculty of Natural Sciences Prof. Dr. Wazir Ali Baloch, Director R & ID Higher education Commission Dr, Amjad Hussain and Section Officer Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training Sehrish Hussain Khan attended the event in person.

Besides, Professor Emeritus Punjab University Dr. M. Jamil Anwar and Prof. Dr. Irshad Hussain of SBA school of Science and Engineering of Lahore University of Management Science attended the meeting as subject specialists and Prof. Dr. Arfana Mallah of Dr. M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry and Director Research and Graduate Studies University of Sindh Dr. Shahzad Ahmed Memon attended the meeting as internal members.

The meeting discussed at length the scheduled agenda and unanimously approved the budget of the centre, the spokesman informed and added that the meeting also approved the Key Point Indicators under five year plan as well as other financial matters of the centre.

