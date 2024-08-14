Sindh University celebrate country’s 78th Independence Day with national zeal, enthusiasm

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) University of Sindh Jamshoro and its campuses celebrated Pakistan's 78th Independence Day with unwavering national spirit and enthusiasm.

The main ceremony organized by the Bureau of STAGS took place at 9 a.m. at the Hyder Bakhsh Jatoi Pavilion on Allama I.I Kazi campus, where the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro led the proceedings by hoisting the national flag, followed by the playing of the national anthem. Attendees stood in respect as the anthem resonated through the venue.

The event commenced with a recitation of the Holy Quran by Mr. Nazar Hussain Chandio, followed by a Naat read by a female student. The ceremony featured a parade by Police personnel and Sindh University security guards, adding to the patriotic atmosphere.

Children delivered speeches highlighting the significance of an independent state and termed the country’s independence as special blessings of Allah Almighty. They also mentioned the sacrifices made by the nation's elders in the freedom struggle and the efforts of security forces from time to time to ensure the safety of the homeland. The occasion also included the distribution of sweets and a tribute to the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah emphasizing the importance of the freedom struggle.

Deans of various Faculties, syndicate members, directors of institutes and centers, heads of academic and administrative departments, faculty, officers, employees and students attended the ceremony in large numbers.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Kalhoro put emphasis on the importance of Independence Day, equating it to the joy of Eid. “Today is an important day; therefore this day is no less than the joyous day of Eid”, he said.

He highlighted the crucial role of national institutions in the country's development and acknowledged the contributions of security forces and educational institutions like Sindh University in securing and advancing Pakistan's future.

He underscored the need for youth to pursue quality education to become responsible citizens and contribute to the nation's progress.

Dr. Kalhoro also stressed the value of time and the importance of fulfilling responsibilities honestly. “We all should never waste our time and must perform our duties candidly”, said the VC.

He said that the youth must focus on their education, because he said that educated youth were the key to Pakistan's development. The Vice-Chancellor extended his congratulations to all attendees, including police, rangers, and other security personnel on the 77th Independence Day of Pakistan.

The event concluded with a collective prayer for the country's development and prosperity. Following the ceremony, Dr. Kalhoro along with faculty and staff participated in a tree-planting event organized by the Green Youth Movement Club at the Department of Law. Among those who planted saplings were Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Director Dr MA Kazi Institute of Chemistry Prof. Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah, Dean Faculty of Natural Science Prof. Dr. Agha Asad Noor, Incharge PD Engr Shabir Ahmed Abbasi and many other prominent members of the university community.

Similar celebrations were held at Dr. N.A. Baloch Model School, Elsa Kazi Campus, Hyderabad, where the national flag was hoisted by Dean Faculty of Education Prof. Dr. Abdul Sattar Almani, along with School Principal Ahsan Shah Rashdi. The school band performed the national anthem and students dressed in scout uniforms presented a guard of honor. Principal Rashdi expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for his support in enhancing educational quality from KG to Intermediate levels. The ceremony concluded with the distribution of sweets and special prayers for national security.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor of Laar Campus Badin Prof. Dr. Khalil-Ur-Rehman Khoumbhati also hoisted the national flag followed by the national anthem and prayers for the country's safety and prosperity. A tree-planting campaign was also launched with active participation from faculty, staff and students.

At Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu, the 77th Independence Day was marked by a flag-hoisting ceremony led by Focal Person Prof. Dr. Nek Muhammad Sheikh. Faculty members and students including Dr. Muhammad Asif Channa and Dr. Sarfraz Ali Malik attended the event, which also featured a cake-cutting ceremony and tree-planting activities supported by Aqwah Friends.

Independence Day celebrations were also held at Sindh University Campus Thatta and Syed Alahando Shah Campus Naushahro Feroze, where the national flag was hoisted, marking the day with patriotic fervor.

