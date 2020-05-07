Sindh University claims replacing entire LMS model at its all campuses

(@FahadShabbir)

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that entire Learning Method System (LMS) at its entire campuses in order to continue the learning process amidst threat of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat said that entire Learning Method System (LMS) at its entire campuses in order to continue the learning process amidst threat of COVID-19.

The management has finalized arrangements and ready to commence from May 15 instant faculty training sessions aimed at their acquiring necessary operative wherewithal to be able to teach online as effectively as it would have been face-to-face, he said.

Talking to media persons on Thursday, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat said, "We are wading through a rough pandemic patch, yet it has, in no way whatsoever dampened our spirit to brace ahead with full usual confidence" He said the university management held series of virtual meetings with all stakeholders and finalized the arrangements of starting post-vacation online classes through implementation of customized Learning Management System as the management never want the precious academic year of students to go waste. He admired the proficiency, passion and performance of entire teaching and non-teaching teams of the varsity in this regard.

The university has been braving all hard knocks: increased expenditure on account of past over staffing, low annual student tuition fee patterns, award of hefty disbursements to qualified teachers as higher qualification allowances, Eid allowances for the past years, enhanced remuneration packages to faculty and a massive monthly monetary discharge in the head of pay and pensions", he said and added, all this is done in the face of continuing budgetary cuts.

He thanked the Chairman Higher education Commission Prof Dr Tarique Binori, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Provincial Adviser on Education Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Sindh Secretary Universities and Boards Muhammad Riazuddin Qureshi and Sindh Secretary Finance Syed Muhammad Hassan Naqvi adding that the university had successfully met all these challenges because of their support and cooperation.

The vice chancellor said that the university management also making efforts in releasing salaries well in time and right on the dot to all regular faculty, officers and employees, all contractual, ad hoc and daily-wage staff and to a sizeable number of Teaching Assistants serving in almost all teaching departments/institutes at the main and sub-campuses of the varsity.