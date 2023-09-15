The Institute of Business Administration (IBA) University of Sindh has clinched the global TEDx license to acquaint the students with the latest knowledge and international learning practices in their respective fields

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :The Institute of business Administration (IBA) University of Sindh has clinched the global TEDx license to acquaint the students with the latest knowledge and international learning practices in their respective fields.

After winning the global TEDx license, the varsity's IBA announced to hold a day-long gathering at the campus, which will serve as a platform where notable academics, industry experts, innovators, artists and inspired thinkers from diverse backgrounds will share their work experiences in order to cultivate and engage a community of curious minds with innovative ideas, the university spokesman informed here on Friday.

TEDx is a global organization devoted to spreading powerful ideas through influencing short and meaningful talk. Initially, the talks are focused on covering technology, entertainment and design but with rapid success and wide popularity, the focus has shifted to cover an array of topics in a broader spectrum.

By organizing a TEDx event, the Institute of Business Administration aims to create a unique gathering in the academic community that will unleash new ideas, inspire and inform.

The Director IBA Prof. Dr Imamuddin Khoso said that it was an honour for the IBA and the university to get connected with TEDx. The license, he said, carried manifold educational benefits.

He said that TEDx expanded by giving out licenses to the Universities so that they could organize TED-like events commonly known as TEDx independently at a smaller scale.

Dr Khoso said that as part of its philosophy of inspiring new ideas and bringing together diverse communities, Sindh University's IBA will hold its first-ever TEDx event in October, this year.

He said that prominent speakers would be invited to address the important social issues that were being faced by the people of South Asia including Pakistan.

"The conference will revolve around the idea of reimagining the world and exploring some of the possibilities that lay beyond ordinary human experiences and limitations", he said.

Dr. Farhan Zeb Khaskheli- the team leader of IBA that worked on the license project and got it done said that the purpose of TEDx events was to recognize strong ideas at the national level for international exposure across the global community.

"Twice a year, a group of interesting and impactful people gathers for the week-long TED experience. It's a winning formula of brilliant, curious minds and groundbreaking content in an immersive and focused environment", he said and added that TED also regularly hosted other special events around the globe.

He said that TEDx events were fully planned and coordinated independently, on a community-by-community basis, adding that the license will permit the University's IBA to organize one TEDx event during the next 12 months.

Dr Khaskheli said that the invited speakers will come from multiple disciplines including Law and Social Justice, Art and Culture, Literature, Entertainment, Health, education, Environment, Economics, Business and Commerce, Engineering and Technology.

He said that the upcoming TEDx event was aimed at instilling a sense of wonder among students and people from different communities, which could in turn act as a driving force that would help inspire them towards their overall development.

He said a number of prominent speakers at the event will give inspirational speeches and share personal examples with those in attendance, calling on them to step outside their comfort zones and achieve their full potential as individuals with their own unique talents.

The Vice-Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has congratulated the IBA team for clinching the TEDx license for the university.