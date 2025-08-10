Sindh University decorated with lighting, flags to mark independence day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) The University of Sindh, Jamshoro, has transformed its main gateways into enchanting portals of light, turning the campus into a luminous vision of celebration ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day on August 14.

The spokesman of SU Nadir Mugheri informed Sunday that from the Babul islam gate to the stately Campus gate, delicate strings of multicolored bulbs have been meticulously draped, creating a radiant tapestry that glows brilliantly after the sunset.

"The tiny bulbs weave a vibrant symphony of colors, giving the university entrances a fairy-tale allure," he depicted in words.

According to him, students and youth from Kotri, Jamshoro and neighboring areas flock to witness the shimmering spectacle, capturing vivid selfies and photographs that reflect their deep connection with the moment.

He pointed out that one of the most mesmerizing sights was the elegant tower at the Babul Islam Gate, where the interplay of bewitching light arcs created a magical halo — an evocative morph of tradition and festivity that enchanted all who pass beneath its glow.

"Against this splendid backdrop, the entire outer campus emerges as a living, breathing canvas of pride and joy," he said.

Mugheri told that the campus was adorned with fluttering green and white flags, symbolizing solidarity with the nation and unwavering respect for Pakistan's brave armed forces.

"As the night deepens, the campus appears as if draped in the colours of the national spirit—each light a heartbeat, each flag a solemn declaration of unity," he described.

He reiterated that the university was carrying out 2 weeks long celebrations activities by organizing a set of events every day.