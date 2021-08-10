UrduPoint.com

Sindh University Employees Receives Promotion, Upgradation Orders

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 09:11 PM

Sindh University employees receives promotion, upgradation orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :A total of 147 employees of Sindh University (SU) Jamshoro Tuesday received promotion and upgradation orders at a simple but impressive ceremony presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

The university spokesman informed that as many as 32 senior data entry operators received orders of Grade-17 from Grade- 16 while 13 computer operators were promoted from Grade 11 to Grade 16 and 102 clerks were upgraded from Grade 11 to 14.

The orders were issued after approval granted by the Syndicate following the recommendations of the departmental promotion committee (DPC).

Addressing the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor informed that the DPC for the promotion of the employees was held to promote and upgrade the officials in spite of extremely unfavorable financial conditions.

"By this, the financial burden upon the varsity will arise, but the management did not care about it and promoted and upgraded the deserving employees", he said.

He said that promotion orders would also be given on time to the employees who had been left out of promotions or upgradations. "The employees should do their job honestly and make the higher learning institution a leading varsity of the country ," he said.

Among others, Registrar Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto, Controller of Examinations (Semester) Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui, Abdul Majeed Panhwar, Muhammad Ali Ghanghro and Manzoor Ali Panhwar were also present on the occasion.

