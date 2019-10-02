Sindh University employees take out protest rally for acceptance of demands

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Sindh University's Joint Action Committee (JAC) here Wednesday took out a protest rally for acceptance of demands.

Rally led by leaders of Joint Action Committee Dr. Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Dr. Arfana Mallah and others marched from Dr.

NA Baloch Model school to Hyderabad press club and was participated by large number of university employees.

The participants chanted slogans against university management and demanded for acceptance of their demands.

The Joint Action Committee leaders while addressing the rally said that their struggle will remain continued till acceptance of their all demands.