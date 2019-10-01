UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Extends Date For Submission Of Semester Fee

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 06:17 PM

Sindh University extends date for submission of semester fee

The Director Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday extended the last date for submission of semester fee of different disciplines of evening programmes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The Director Admissions University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday extended the last date for submission of semester fee of different disciplines of evening programmes.

According to announcement, the students of 2nd, 4th, 6th, 8th and 10th semesters of different disciplines under evening programme from the years from 2015 to 2019 can submit the fees up to October 11, 2019.

