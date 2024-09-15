Sindh University extends registration deadline for convocation 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) The Sindh University has extended the deadline for online registration for its academic convocation for graduates from the years 2019 to 2023.

The varsity's spokesman informed in a statement here on Saturday evening that the event was tentatively scheduled for the last week of October, 2024.

He quoted the Secretary Convocation Prof Dr Arfana Begum Mallah and said the new deadline was now fixed for September 20.

Prof Mallah informed that the date had been extended only to provide more alumni and graduates with the opportunity to ensure their presence in that mega academic event.

Graduates who passed between 2019 and 2023, from SU Jamshoro and its various campuses including Mirpurkhas and Larkana, as well as affiliated colleges, were eligible to apply for the convocation, she added.

According to her, the graduates who had already received their degrees but wished to participate in the convocation need only to deposit the required participation fee to attend the event.