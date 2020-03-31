Sindh University hands over hostel rooms to district administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh has temporarily handed over 14 rooms of a hostel to district administration Jamshoro.

In view of the lockdown, the district administration had requested the university management to accommodate persons in hostel rooms on temporary basis, upon which, the management handed over 14 rooms of Z.A. Bhutto Hostel for the purpose, the university spokesman informed here on Tuesday.

The spokesman maintained that no coronavirus affected person was accommodated in the university hostel adding that the entire country was suffering the threat of Covid-19 and being the public organization, the government could utilize the buildings of the university in case of emergency.

Terming the efforts of Sindh government appreciable, the spokesman said that the university management was extending cooperation to administration in efforts against Covid-19.