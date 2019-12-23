UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Holds Condolence Reference

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:47 PM

Sindh University holds condolence reference

Sindh University Jamshoro held a condolence reference to remember the services of artist, architect and display officer Institute of Sindhology Muhmmad Azeem Chandio at Pir Hissamuddin Shah Auditorium on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh University Jamshoro held a condolence reference to remember the services of artist, architect and display officer Institute of Sindhology Muhmmad Azeem Chandio at Pir Hissamuddin Shah Auditorium on Monday.

Speakers including Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, former secretary Sindh Culture, Tourism and Archives Department, noted archeologist and writer Kaleemullah Lashari, Director Sindhology, Dr Mehmodd-ul-Hassan Mughal, Habibullah Rajpar and Aamir Chandio son of deceased artist paid glowing tribute to the dedicated, meritorious and valuable services of the late artist as they recounted fond memories of the golden time spent with him.

Related Topics

Sindh Jamshoro Gold

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs to create procedure guide for Expo 2 ..

21 minutes ago

Police tighten security of all 134 churches in Sia ..

4 minutes ago

Minorities enjoying complete religious freedom: Dr ..

4 minutes ago

Russia tests 'sovereign' internet amid fears of on ..

4 minutes ago

Looted valuables returned to owners, blind murder ..

4 minutes ago

Bishop Church of Pakistan meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.