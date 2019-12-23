Sindh University holds condolence reference

Sindh University Jamshoro held a condolence reference to remember the services of artist, architect and display officer Institute of Sindhology Muhmmad Azeem Chandio at Pir Hissamuddin Shah Auditorium on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) : Sindh University Jamshoro held a condolence reference to remember the services of artist, architect and display officer Institute of Sindhology Muhmmad Azeem Chandio at Pir Hissamuddin Shah Auditorium on Monday.

Speakers including Vice Chancellor Prof.

Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat, former secretary Sindh Culture, Tourism and Archives Department, noted archeologist and writer Kaleemullah Lashari, Director Sindhology, Dr Mehmodd-ul-Hassan Mughal, Habibullah Rajpar and Aamir Chandio son of deceased artist paid glowing tribute to the dedicated, meritorious and valuable services of the late artist as they recounted fond memories of the golden time spent with him.