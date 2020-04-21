Sindh University holds webinar 'COVID 19 and Anxiety'

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has called upon masses to strictly follow the advice of experts to save themselves of COVID-19 the pandemic which claimed thousands of lives and affected millions around the world

Presiding a webinar titled 'COVID 19 and Anxiety' organized by the Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance /Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) on Tuesday the VC said " these are intimidating times and we are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, with cities and even entire countries shutting down while some of us are in areas that have already been affected by Coronavirus while others are bracing for what might come".

He said that despite the fact that the pandemic was playing havoc it was needed to meet the challenge without anxiety. " We should take 'being anxious' as a normal response and battle the worry by not letting it ride our minds all the time", he added.

Dr. Burfat advised to avoid being over and ill informed about the disease by engaging in physical activity, connecting through social media, reading and talking to likeminded and caring persons over telephone or through virtual means.

Speaking as a panelist Chairperson Department of Psychology Prof.

Dr. Irfana Shah stressed upon adoption of necessary precautions as much as possible adding that people should exercise regularly, get enough sleep, and spend time on hobbies. "If the people cannot see someone in person, they can still reach out by phone, text, or video call", she said and added, such exercise will surely relax the mind.

"Helping others also greatly helped in reducing one's tension, as it, one hand kept one busy; on the other filled his or her soul with the sense of satisfaction of having done a noble deed", she said.

Noted psychiatrist Assistant Professor Department of Psychiatry LUMHS Dr. Jameel Ahmed Junejo suggested exploring self-management strategies like mindfulness, yoga, meditation, art, exercise to manage anxious thoughts whereas seeking professional assistance if needed would be appropriate, "Too much news consumption can make anxiety worse and irrational thoughts, illogical beliefs and undue fears can harm while meditation can immensely assist and gardening, indoor games, brisk walk, watching movies, joining webinars, giving virtual talks, participating in online events, viewing favorite drama serials and reading e-newspapers would prove a panacea", he said.