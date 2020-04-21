UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh University Holds Webinar 'COVID 19 And Anxiety'

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 09:31 PM

Sindh University holds webinar 'COVID 19 and Anxiety'

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has called upon masses to strictly follow the advice of experts to save themselves of COVID-19 the pandemic which claimed thousands of lives and affected millions around the world

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has called upon masses to strictly follow the advice of experts to save themselves of COVID-19 the pandemic which claimed thousands of lives and affected millions around the world.

Presiding a webinar titled 'COVID 19 and Anxiety' organized by the Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance /Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) on Tuesday the VC said " these are intimidating times and we are in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, with cities and even entire countries shutting down while some of us are in areas that have already been affected by Coronavirus while others are bracing for what might come".

He said that despite the fact that the pandemic was playing havoc it was needed to meet the challenge without anxiety. " We should take 'being anxious' as a normal response and battle the worry by not letting it ride our minds all the time", he added.

Dr. Burfat advised to avoid being over and ill informed about the disease by engaging in physical activity, connecting through social media, reading and talking to likeminded and caring persons over telephone or through virtual means.

Speaking as a panelist Chairperson Department of Psychology Prof.

Dr. Irfana Shah stressed upon adoption of necessary precautions as much as possible adding that people should exercise regularly, get enough sleep, and spend time on hobbies. "If the people cannot see someone in person, they can still reach out by phone, text, or video call", she said and added, such exercise will surely relax the mind.

"Helping others also greatly helped in reducing one's tension, as it, one hand kept one busy; on the other filled his or her soul with the sense of satisfaction of having done a noble deed", she said.

Noted psychiatrist Assistant Professor Department of Psychiatry LUMHS Dr. Jameel Ahmed Junejo suggested exploring self-management strategies like mindfulness, yoga, meditation, art, exercise to manage anxious thoughts whereas seeking professional assistance if needed would be appropriate, "Too much news consumption can make anxiety worse and irrational thoughts, illogical beliefs and undue fears can harm while meditation can immensely assist and gardening, indoor games, brisk walk, watching movies, joining webinars, giving virtual talks, participating in online events, viewing favorite drama serials and reading e-newspapers would prove a panacea", he said.

Related Topics

Sindh World Film And Movies Social Media Reading Jamshoro All Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid chairs remotes cabinet meeting ..

34 minutes ago

Earth Day 2020 is an important event to unify effo ..

34 minutes ago

Dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

President Alvi praises AJK government's efforts fo ..

3 minutes ago

National Assembly committee discuss ways to conven ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.