Sindh University Hostel Provost Conducted Probe Into Canteen Affairs

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Sindh University hostel provost conducted probe into canteen affairs

The Provost Sindh University Boys' Hostel Dr Pasand Ali Khoso on Saturday conducted a probe into the issue of a scorpion, allegedly found in the potato curry in one of the canteens

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The Provost Sindh University Boys' Hostel Dr Pasand Ali Khoso on Saturday conducted a probe into the issue of a scorpion, allegedly found in the potato curry in one of the canteens.

According to university spokesman, the findings of the probe established that the plate shown in the picture was never in use of the said canteen, as no plates of such design have ever been used in the mentioned canteen.

The utensil filled with the potato carry as shown in the snap doesn't belong to the alleged canteen.

The probe further revealed that "whatever be the objective of making such a picture viral attributed to the Sindh University hostel's canteen but the entire matter is a planted charge".

