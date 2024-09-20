Sindh University hosts art exhibition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A remarkable art exhibition was organized at the Benazir Art Gallery, Institute of Art and Design (IAD) at University of Sindh, Jamshoro.

The event was graced by the presence of the Vice-Chancellor Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro and the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan, who took a keen interest in the paintings and photographs created by the institute's students.

According to the Spokesperson of the University, the Director of the IAD Prof. Saeed Ahmed Mangi briefed the guests about the students' creative work and provided information into the exhibits displayed at the exhibition.

In his address, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro praised the students' artistic efforts and announced that the Sindh government had allocated 10 additional scholarships for the institute. He also shared that the approval had been granted for the installation of new air conditioners and a sound system in the Benazir Art Gallery, enhancing the gallery's infrastructure.

Dr. Kalhoro also discussed the university's development projects, highlighting that the Sindh government had approved a solar project for the campus.

The tender process for the project has been completed, and within a year, the university's reliance on HESCO will be reduced, leading to significant financial savings.

The Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Riaz Hussain Wassan expressed his passion for education and said that he had decided to teach at the University of Sindh as teaching was a noble profession that brought into line with the values. He also emphasized the importance of linking industry with academic institutions to create business opportunities and reduce poverty.

In a gesture of support, the Deputy Commissioner announced the donation of 1,000 plants to the University for a Tree Plantation Campaign. At the end of the event, the Vice-Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro, Deputy Commissioner Riaz Hussain Wassan, Registrar Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko and other guests planted saplings in the Institute of Art and Design's parking area. The ceremony was also attended by Prof. Naimatullah Khilji, Amar Sindhu and faculty members of the institute.