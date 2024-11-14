Sindh University hosts rally for diabetes awareness on world diabetes day

In observance of World Diabetes Day, the Department of Public Health at the University of Sindh organized a rally to promote awareness about diabetes prevention and health screenings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) In observance of World Diabetes Day, the Department of Public Health at the University of Sindh organized a rally to promote awareness about diabetes prevention and health screenings.

The rally was led by the Dean Faculty of Natural Science Professor Dr Agha Asad Noor Pathan, Chairman of the Department of Public Health Professor Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Leghari, Dr. Ayaz Samo, Dr Aftab Khand, Professor Dr. Khalid Hussain Lashari, Dr Sujo Mal, Dr Punhal Khan Lashari and Dr Muhammad Younis Leghari and participated by a large number of students.

According to the University’s spokesperson, teachers and students marched from the Public Health Department to the central library, where the rally culminated in a demonstration.

Addressing the participants, Dean Prof Dr Agha Asad Noor Pathan emphasized the alarming rise in diabetes worldwide and stressed the critical role of early screening. "Most individuals are unaware they have diabetes until complications arise," he said and added that the importance of regular check-ups for early detection and management of the disease might not be ignored.

Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Leghari advised adopting a balanced diet, regular exercise and maintaining a healthy weight as key preventive measures against type-2 diabetes, the most prevalent form of the disease. He called on medical professionals to conduct regular glucose screenings in the community and share their findings with the government for informed policy action.

Chairman, Department of Freshwater Biology and Aquatic Science Professor Dr Khalid Hussain Lashari said that SU researchers at the university were prepared to collaborate voluntarily with healthcare providers to advance public health and contribute to diabetes prevention efforts.

Dr Samo also pointed out that a significant proportion of diabetic patients faced severe health risks, with approximately 16-20% experiencing vision problems and 28% suffering from kidney failure, often requiring costly dialysis. The rally concluded with an appeal to the public, particularly youth to prioritize their health by undergoing regular medical screenings and embracing healthier lifestyles.