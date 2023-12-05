Sindh University hosts Seminar on 'Creating Awareness and Sensitivity'

A seminar titled 'Creating Awareness and Sensitivity' was organized at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, in collaboration with the federal Ministry for human rights

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) A seminar titled 'Creating Awareness and Sensitivity' was organized at the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry for human rights. Officials from the ministry of Human Rights, including Regional Director Karachi Iqbal Pasha, Program Director Aziz Iqbal, Deputy Director Ahsan Nawaz, and Coordinator Khair Muhammad Lakho participated in the event. Director Institute of Gender Studies, University of Sindh Professor Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi chaired the event on behalf of vice- vice-chancellor. The Seminar was held at the main auditorium hall of Benazir Bhutto Convention Center.

Addressing the program, Iqbal Pasha said that the revolutionary approach was a way that led to the destruction of the system, he termed it detrimental for everything and added that there is no need to pay attention to the revolutionary approach while using an evaluation approach could bring about changes in society.

Later, officials of the federal ministry came to the VC office and called on the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro. On this occasion, Iqbal Pasha expressed that he had organized seminars in various universities across the country, but he found students of Sindh University very talented.

He added that the students of Sindh University, especially the Law Institute, asked a lot of questions and seemed very active and they had much knowledge about human rights.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his happiness and said that students of Sindh University were being provided higher education along with knowledge about the structure and ethics of a better society. He informed that the graduates of the law faculty had been appointed as civil judges, law officers, and magistrates in a large number. The VC through the officials sent an invitation to the federal minister of human rights to pay a visit to the University of Sindh and said that he would be happy if the federal minister visited the University of Sindh.

The seminar was attended by Registrar SU Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jariko, Focal Person of SU campus Larkana Prof. Dr. Azhar Ali Shah, Dr. Tania Mushtaq, Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro, Dr. Sirajul Haq Kandhro, Dr. Hakim Ali Mahesar, Dr. Sardar Ali Shah, Dr. Ishrat Afshan Abbasi, Dr. Faiz Muhammad Brohi, Ghulam Rasool Chandio, Mumtaz Ali Panhwar and others.