Sindh University IICT Organizes Flower Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:32 PM

Sindh University IICT organizes flower exhibition

The Institute of Information and Communication Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday organized a seasonal flower exhibition to mark arrival of spring

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :The Institute of Information and Communication Technology University of Sindh Jamshoro Wednesday organized a seasonal flower exhibition to mark arrival of spring.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr.

Fateh Muhammad Burfat where multiple alluring stalls decorated in unique patterns through amazing taste; featured wide variety of local and foreign flowers.

Dr. Burfat eulogized the efforts of IICT-Director Prof. Dr. Khlil-u-Rehman Khumbhati, observing that the initiative reflected; how much university faculty and students cared about maintenance of clean environment and eco-friendly climate at the campus.

