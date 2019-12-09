UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Institute Of Sindhology Gets New Director

Sindh University Institute of Sindhology gets new director

Noted writer and anchorperson Dr. Mehmood-ul-Hassan Mughal who is also serving as Assistant Professor Centre for Physical Education Health and Sports Sciences University of Sindh, Jamshoro has been appointed as Director, Institute of Sindhology in addition to his own duties

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Noted writer and anchorperson Dr. Mehmood-ul-Hassan Mughal who is also serving as Assistant Professor Centre for Physical education Health and sports Sciences University of Sindh, Jamshoro has been appointed as Director, Institute of Sindhology in addition to his own duties.

Upon receipt of the appointment order, the university spokesman informed here on Monday, Dr. Mughal called in courtesy on Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat in his office.

While expressing thanks to Vice Chancellor for reposing his trust, Dr. Mughal assured him of serving the institute to the best of his ability and intention.

Dr. Burfat felicitated Dr. Mughal upon his appointment and hoped he would elevate the institute to still loftier heights.

