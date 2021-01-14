Sindh University introduces mobile app

The Information Technology Services Center (ITSC) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has connected the Allama I.I. Qazi Campus to the constituent campuses and more than 60 affiliated colleges by introducing a mobile app, which was inaugurated on Thursday by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Information Technology Services Center (ITSC) of the University of Sindh Jamshoro has connected the Allama I.I. Qazi Campus to the constituent campuses and more than 60 affiliated colleges by introducing a mobile app, which was inaugurated on Thursday by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

ITSC Director Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti, in a briefing to the Vice Chancellor, informed that with the mobile app, thousands of students studying on main campus, its constituents campus and affiliated colleges will be able to get the news, updates, circulars, notifications and other related information through their mobile phones without any trouble.

He said the students and their parents needed not to worry about seeking necessary information regarding admissions, exam results and other activities taking place at the varsity from time to time adding that they could get notifications on their mobile phones automatically through the newly introduced mobile app.

He further informed that the students had to download the app on their mobile phones, after which they will have easy access to all the information including the merit lists of new admissions and other related information.

He said that all the IT services available on the varsity's website had been transferred to mobile phones through the introduced app, which he said was aimed at providing timely information to thousands of students and their parents without any hassle.

The Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice Chancellors, focal persons, deans, directors, chairpersons and administrative officers lauded the services of ITSC director Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti and his entire team. Dr Burfat eulogized and appreciated the director for bringing in new technological innovation on the campus to facilitate the students and other stakeholders.