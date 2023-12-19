Open Menu

Sindh University Issues New Schedule For Postponed Papers

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2023 | 11:18 PM

Sindh University issues new Schedule for postponed papers

The Sindh University Jamshoro has released a new schedule for the exams postponed on December 18 and 19 of the regular, improver and failure candidates of the academic year 2023 of the second semester

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) The Sindh University Jamshoro has released a new schedule for the exams postponed on December 18 and 19 of the regular, improver and failure candidates of the academic year 2023 of the second semester.

Controller of semester examinations Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui has said in a statement that the papers of the regular, improver and failure candidates of the second semester of the academic year 2023, postponed on December 19, will be held on December 20, while the papers postponed on December 18 will be held on December 21.

According to the controller, the new schedule of the remaining papers will be issued by the heads of the respective academic departments themselves before December 24.

