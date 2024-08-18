Sindh University Jamshoro Announces Holiday On Aug 20
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2024 | 01:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Sindh University Jamshoro, all its campuses and other model schools will remain be closed on August 20 (Tuesday) on the occasion of the Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai
The registrar Professor Dr.
Mushtaq Ali Jarikoin has announced in a notification that Sindh University Jamshoro, all its campuses, Syed Panah Ali Shah Model school Jamshoro and Dr NA Baloch Model School Hyderabad will also remain be closed due to a public holiday in the province on the occasion of the annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.
