HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission (HEC) Islamabad in its "Ranking of Online-Classes Readiness of Pakistani Universities" has revealed that University of Sindh, Jamshoro has been ranked at overall 9th position in Public Universities of the country.

The university spokesman informed on Friday that the University of Sindh Jamshoro acquired 98 percent cumulative score and also declared 2nd in Sindh province.

Sindh University, Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has credited this triumph to all the Pro-Vice Chancellors/Focal Persons, Deans, Registrar, Faculty, officers, employees, students and their parents upon this distinct success and achievement of the university.