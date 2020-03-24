UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Joins Fight Against COVID 19, Prepares Economical Sanitizer For Local Public To Stay Safe

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 05:59 PM

Sindh University joins fight against COVID 19, prepares economical sanitizer for local public to stay safe

A team of chemists and microbiologists of University of Sindh under special directives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has prepared an economical yet effective sanitizer at varsity's own laboratories aiming to distribute it among the modest means communities residing in campus premises and Jamshoro suburbs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :A team of chemists and microbiologists of University of Sindh under special directives of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has prepared an economical yet effective sanitizer at varsity's own laboratories aiming to distribute it among the modest means communities residing in campus premises and Jamshoro suburbs.

The university's spokesman said here on Tuesday.

The team coming up with this innovation is led by Prof. Dr. Shuhabuddin Memon of Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry and Prof. Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Tunio of Department of Microbiology.

Appreciating and felicitating the university scientists upon their this accomplishment, the Vice Chancellor said, "We have taken several urgent measures to combat the further spread of coronavirus".

These steps include sealing up of entrance points to the varsity, improved hygiene and cleanliness drive, enhanced security vigilance, creation of employee WhatApp groups for maximum internal coordination, formation of volunteer teams, constant security personnel patrolling to check undesired public mobility and strict implementation of lockdown guidelines issued by Sindh government, he said.

Dr Burfat called upon those who were well off and those who were in leading positions in socio-political spectrum to come forward to help the university get the sanitizer either free of cost or at a no-profit price to those masses in the area who did not financially afford to buy the sanitizer.

