Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 2024

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:21 PM

In order to promote mental development, teamwork and discipline of students, the Sindh University Laar Campus Badin on Monday hosted the Sports Gala 2024

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) In order to promote mental development, teamwork and discipline of students, the Sindh University Laar Campus Badin on Monday hosted the Sports Gala 2024. The event featured competitions in cricket, badminton, table tennis, tug of war and various other sports.

According to the university spokesperson, more than 300 students participated in different sports activities. At the conclusion of the games, a ceremony was held to distribute awards and trophies. The event was presided over by Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khumbhati, while Deputy Commissioner Badin Abdul Fateh Hulio graced the occasion as a guest.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Hulio appreciated the students participation in the activities.

He emphasized that sports cultivate patience, tolerance, planning, strategy, morale, teamwork and decision making skills in individuals.

Meanwhile, Pro Vice Chancellor of the Laar Campus Badin Professor Dr Khalil ur Rehman Khumbhati highlighted the campus's significant role in providing not only quality higher education but also fostering the mental development of students from the marginalized area of Badin. He also mentioned the peaceful and education-friendly environment of the campus.

The program was attended by heads of various departments including Dr Khalil ur Rehman Bhatti, Dr Tufail Chandio, Dr Kirshan Kumar, Professor Abdul Qadir Patoli, faculty members, media persons and students.

