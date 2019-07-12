Sindh University launches mega plantation campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh University (SU) administration on Friday launched the first ever largest plantation campaign on the campus in a bid to turn the varsity into 'Green University' and cope with the threats of global warming in the days to come

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh University (SU) administration on Friday launched the first ever largest plantation campaign on the campus in a bid to turn the varsity into 'Green University' and cope with the threats of global warming in the days to come.

SU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat and Additional Inspector General Police (AIGP) Hyderabad, Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Jamali inaugurated the largest ever plantation drive in the history of SU at the campus by planting saplings at Benazir Bhutto Chair & Convention Centre of the university.

On the first day of the drive, as many as 200 saplings were planted at different locations of the campus including Benazir Bhutto Chair & Convention Centre.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Vice Chancellor said the global warming and the increased frequency of heat waves threatened the natural balance of the environment. "Natural calamities, including tropical cyclones, tornadoes, floods and droughts, along with global warming have become a serious threat for Sindh and Pakistan", he added.

He maintained that trees played a vital role in reducing the occurrence of natural calamities adding that tree plantation was the only way to save the world from the danger of global warming.

"Tree plantation needs to be promoted as trees control heat waves and provide us with oxygen which we need for our survival", he said.

Dr. Burfat said that there were 32000 students, 800 faculty members, 300 officers and almost 3000 employees on the campus at a time adding that they could plant almost 40,000 saplings in a day if each of them participated in the drive by planting just a single tree.

"Plantation drive will continue for two weeks in order to engage the students of the varsity who will arrive at university on July 15 after the summer vacations are over.

They will be asked to plant saplings for the sake of their university, Sindh and Pakistan", he maintained.

Talking to media, the AIGP Hyderabad Dr. Ghulam Sarwar Jamali said that the trees were the great source of providing oxygen and an immense tool to cope with global warming which he said was a great threat to the lives of people.

He said it was the prime responsibility of every individual to plant saplings at his home, street, office and other places in order to make the province green and the environment favorable for precious human lives.

He said that the population of Sindh had crossed 50 million and if every individual planted a single sapling, the province will have over 5 crore trees within a year adding that there was no any other alternative to make Sindh clean, green and environment friendly.

Dr. Jamali said everyone had to play his/ her role in planting saplings around and participate in the plantation campaigns which were being launched from time to time by the organizations and the citizens.

He announced to launch a tree plantation drive in police establishment too falling in his jurisdiction. He also thanked SU vice chancellor for inviting him to participate in the drive.

Later, Dr. Burfat took the AIG Hyderabad into the building of Benazir Bhutto Chair and got him visited Mirza Qaleech Baig as well as Dr. N.A. Baloch Chairs. Directors of the Chairs and institutes, heads of academic as well as administrative departments, faculty members, officers and employees were also present on the occasion.