Sindh University Management Carries Out Disinfectant Spray

Wed 10th June 2020

As a part of ongoing concerted endeavors by Sindh University management to combat and contain COVID 19, ensure safety of campus and colony inhabitants, a significant move was initiated on Wednesday at the varsity in form of carrying out disinfectant spray of distinct venues

The disinfectant spray was conducted under special directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat and special token of support and cooperation by Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Fareeduddin Mustafa, the university spokesman informed.

In the given context, initially foreign faculty hostel and some other prominent premises received disinfectant spray under the supervision of executive secretary to the Vice Chancellor Prof. Ghulam Murtaza Khoso and executive staff officer to deputy commissioner Jamshoro Mazhar Hussain Panhwar.

In his views expressed on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Burfat said he was extremely satisfied to note strict adherence to all SOPs recommended by Federal and provincial governments by all varsity stakeholders in letter and spirit. "We are in a kind of a state of war. But we are determined to safeguard the safety of all the varsity employees and denizens, no matter what", he said and added the university management also continuing with all academic and administrative work notwithstanding the odds posed by the pandemic.

He thanked to Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Fareeduddin Mustafa for his support and cooperation in form of launch of disinfectant spray drive at the campus adding that by sheer determination, courage, strong nerve and help and cooperation of people and support from district management, the routine life would happily return to normal soon.

