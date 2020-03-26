UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Management Distributes Sanitizer Bottles Among Employees

Thu 26th March 2020 | 07:32 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :The management of University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday distributed bottles of sanitizers free of charge among the employees varsity's colony at Jamshoro.

The effective sanitizer was prepared by a team of chemists and microbiologists of the National Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry of University of Sindh on the directives of the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

The team jointly headed by the Director National Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry Prof. Dr. Shahab Uddin Memon and Prof. Dr. Sarfraz Ali Tunio of the Institute of Microbiology has prepared hundreds of bottles of sanitizers in the CEAC laboratory.

In the first phase, the team accompanied by the Registrar Dr. Ameer Ali Abro, Chairman Sindh University Colony Dr. Imran Ali Halipoto and President Sindh University Employees Welfare Association Muhammad Ali Ghangro distributed the bottles of sanitizer among the residents of colony free of charge.

The team faced difficulties in purchasing bottles for sanitizer, however, with the support of the district administrations of Jamshoro and Hyderabad districts, the bottles were arranged, one of the team members informed.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat highly appreciated the efforts of the microbiologists and scientists of the university for preparing economical and effective sanitizers in order to contribute in Anti-Covid-19 strive of the government.

Besides, preparing sanitizers, the Vice Chancellor informed that, the university has taken several urgent measures including sealing up entrance points to the varsity, improved hygiene and cleanliness drive, enhanced security vigilance, creation of employee WhatsApp groups for maximum internal coordination, formation of volunteer teams, constant security personnel patrolling to check undesired public mobility and strict implementation of lockdown guidelines issued by the government.He on the occasion, called upon the well to do persons to come forward and help the university management in preparation of sanitizer either free of cost or at no-profit price so that the same could be provided to those persons who did not afford to buy the sanitizer.

