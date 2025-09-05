Sindh University marks Pakistan Defense Day with patriotic fervor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The University of Sindh on Friday celebrated Pakistan Defense Day with great national zeal and fervor to pay homage to the armed forces and martyrs of the 1965 war.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati led a rally from the Allama I.I Kazi Central library to the Institute of Art & Design.

Despite the public holiday, a large number of teachers, officers and employees actively participated in the rally.

The participants chanted slogans against Indian aggression and vowed to remain united for the defense of Pakistan.

The rally culminated at the Institute of Art & Design, where the Vice-Chancellor inaugurated an art exhibition in the Benazir Gallery, featuring creative tributes by students to the martyrs of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati said that Defense Day was a reminder of the unmatched courage and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, who together with the people stood firm against Indian aggression in 1965.

He said the martyrs wrote history with their blood and proved that no power could weaken Pakistan’s sovereignty.

He added that the young generation must carry forward the legacy of sacrifice, remain vigilant against threats and keep the spirit of patriotism alive, while the University of Sindh would continue to instill resilience and national pride among students through education and cultural initiatives.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, in his remarks, said that Defense Day was not merely a date but a symbol of national unity and determination.

He said the nation owes eternal gratitude to the martyrs who defended the homeland with their lives, and stressed that educational institutions must play their role in nurturing patriotic values among youth.

Director Institute of Art & Design Professor Saeed Ahmed Mangi also addressed the gathering and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 war, saying their bravery continues to inspire the nation and that the artistic expressions of students reflect their love for the country and its defenders.

The event concluded with prayers for the prosperity, strength and security of Pakistan.