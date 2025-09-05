Sindh University Marks Pakistan Defense Day With Patriotic Fervor
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The University of Sindh on Friday celebrated Pakistan Defense Day with great national zeal and fervor to pay homage to the armed forces and martyrs of the 1965 war.
Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati led a rally from the Allama I.I Kazi Central library to the Institute of Art & Design.
Despite the public holiday, a large number of teachers, officers and employees actively participated in the rally.
The participants chanted slogans against Indian aggression and vowed to remain united for the defense of Pakistan.
The rally culminated at the Institute of Art & Design, where the Vice-Chancellor inaugurated an art exhibition in the Benazir Gallery, featuring creative tributes by students to the martyrs of the nation.
Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati said that Defense Day was a reminder of the unmatched courage and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, who together with the people stood firm against Indian aggression in 1965.
He said the martyrs wrote history with their blood and proved that no power could weaken Pakistan’s sovereignty.
He added that the young generation must carry forward the legacy of sacrifice, remain vigilant against threats and keep the spirit of patriotism alive, while the University of Sindh would continue to instill resilience and national pride among students through education and cultural initiatives.
Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, in his remarks, said that Defense Day was not merely a date but a symbol of national unity and determination.
He said the nation owes eternal gratitude to the martyrs who defended the homeland with their lives, and stressed that educational institutions must play their role in nurturing patriotic values among youth.
Director Institute of Art & Design Professor Saeed Ahmed Mangi also addressed the gathering and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 war, saying their bravery continues to inspire the nation and that the artistic expressions of students reflect their love for the country and its defenders.
The event concluded with prayers for the prosperity, strength and security of Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail
‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry
Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack
Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt. ready for dialogue with Balochistan political representatives:Talal1 minute ago
-
Sindh University marks Pakistan Defense Day with patriotic fervor1 minute ago
-
New wheat, flour prices to be ensured in district: official21 minutes ago
-
Defence Day rally held at Women University21 minutes ago
-
3 cops dismissed on facilitating smuggling, Rs 53m worth of smuggled items seized in Aug 202521 minutes ago
-
Sukkur City Shines with Joy on Eid Milad-un-Nabi31 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves newborn,mother from Flood water41 minutes ago
-
PM pays tribute to brave martyrs of armed forces on Defence & Martyrs Day41 minutes ago
-
Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail44 minutes ago
-
BISE SSC 2nd annual exam rescheduled51 minutes ago
-
Mashhood unveils 'Digital Youth Hub' to connect youth with jobs, scholarships,start-ups51 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DMIC's meeting1 hour ago