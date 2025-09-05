Open Menu

Sindh University Marks Pakistan Defense Day With Patriotic Fervor

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Sindh University marks Pakistan Defense Day with patriotic fervor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The University of Sindh on Friday celebrated Pakistan Defense Day with great national zeal and fervor to pay homage to the armed forces and martyrs of the 1965 war.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati led a rally from the Allama I.I Kazi Central library to the Institute of Art & Design.

Despite the public holiday, a large number of teachers, officers and employees actively participated in the rally.

The participants chanted slogans against Indian aggression and vowed to remain united for the defense of Pakistan.

The rally culminated at the Institute of Art & Design, where the Vice-Chancellor inaugurated an art exhibition in the Benazir Gallery, featuring creative tributes by students to the martyrs of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khoumbhati said that Defense Day was a reminder of the unmatched courage and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces, who together with the people stood firm against Indian aggression in 1965.

He said the martyrs wrote history with their blood and proved that no power could weaken Pakistan’s sovereignty.

He added that the young generation must carry forward the legacy of sacrifice, remain vigilant against threats and keep the spirit of patriotism alive, while the University of Sindh would continue to instill resilience and national pride among students through education and cultural initiatives.

Registrar Prof. Dr. Mushtaque Ali Jariko, in his remarks, said that Defense Day was not merely a date but a symbol of national unity and determination.

He said the nation owes eternal gratitude to the martyrs who defended the homeland with their lives, and stressed that educational institutions must play their role in nurturing patriotic values among youth.

Director Institute of Art & Design Professor Saeed Ahmed Mangi also addressed the gathering and paid glowing tributes to the martyrs of the 1965 war, saying their bravery continues to inspire the nation and that the artistic expressions of students reflect their love for the country and its defenders.

The event concluded with prayers for the prosperity, strength and security of Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

44 minutes ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

2 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

2 hours ago
 IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

2 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

2 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

7 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

14 hours ago
 Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakis ..

Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

21 hours ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan