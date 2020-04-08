UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Mulls Over Strategy To Continue Academic Process During Lockdown

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 09:07 PM

Sindh University mulls over strategy to continue academic process during lockdown

University of Sindh (SU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday in a special bid to ensure continuation of academic and research process at the varsity presided over the online focus group meeting to streamline strategy to offshoot worst case scenario in which the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown went beyond its current limit

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :University of Sindh (SU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Wednesday in a special bid to ensure continuation of academic and research process at the varsity presided over the online focus group meeting to streamline strategy to offshoot worst case scenario in which the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown went beyond its current limit.

The Vice Chancellor proceeded with this dramatic move in response to HEC guidelines for the same course, the spokesman informed, adding that Sindh University Faculty of Engineering and Technology led by its In charge Dean Prof. Dr. Khalil-u-Rehman Khumbhati, Director internet Services Prof.

Dr. Yasir Arafat Malkani, academic heads of the departments falling within the purview of FET and relevant administrative heads attended the meeting.

The meeting contemplated and later reached decisions that included preparation of course files and materials for online teaching-learning activity, lectures and notes for theory and lab engagement, awarding students assignments and tasks as midterm examinations component, developing requisite mechanisms, integrating LSM materials and mechanisms with the Varsity's E-portal for easy student access and readiness for conducting online interviews and viva voice examinations of M. Phil. and PhD scholars.

