Sindh University observed World Food day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Institute of Biochemistry Nutrition and Food Technology (IBNFT) University of Sindh Jamshoro Tuesday brought out an awareness walk to observe World Food day under the theme "Leave no one behind- safe food today for a healthy tomorrow".

A large number of students along with faculty members started the walk led by the director of the institute Professor Dr.

Naseem Aslam Channa from the Institute of Biochemistry, passing through the Institute of Art and Design and the Arts Faculty Building to Zero Point.

The speakers highlighted the importance of food and urged the people not to waste food.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa said that there was a lot of potential in the food sector in the country; consequently, the farmers should be provided with information about new technologies and innovations and they ought to be given facilities to ensure maximum yield in order to avoid food insecurity and crisis.

"We can eliminate food shortages by ensuring utmost food production", she said.

She also underlined the need to raise awareness about food security to the masses belonging to rural areas of the country.