Sindh University observes 90th death anniversary of Mirza Qaleech Baig

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The grand grand-daughter Dr. Faiza Mirza said that Persian had been the official language of Sindh in the Talpur era but the language saw a gradual decline during the British rule. However, she said, literary figures, mystics, historians and other scholars of the Persian language could still be found in Sindh

She said that native Sindhi intellectuals' works in Persian are also available in abundance.

She fully visualized future requirements of a reformed society and focused on promoting Sindhi language and literature to achieve the goal.

Dr. Anwar Figar Hakro underlined the need for publishing more of his works, reprinting the already published books and making arrangements for the translation of all his works in English, Persian, Arabic and other international languages besides that of Sindhi.

He told that Sindh had historically been a centre of literary activities and frequented by scholars from Iran, Iraq, Turkey and other countries. Firdousi had also made mention of Sindh in his Shahnama, he maintained.

Naseer Mirza said that Mirza Qaleech Baig was bestowed upon the title of Shamsul Ulema and Qaiser-i-Hind, because he was one of the greatest writers, poets and historians of the subcontinent, adding that there were 457 books to his credit while he translated certain rare English and Persian books into the Sindhi language.

"Twenty-two of the books authored by him were on Persian prose and poetry alone", he said.

SU's director of Mirza Qaleech Baig Chair Dr. Nawab Kaka said that because of his broad vision, exceptional intellectual approach and enormous contribution to Sindhi language and literature, Qaleech Baig was known in this province as the Shakespeare of Sindh.

He said that Qaleech Baig translated Chachnama and enabled future generations to read history of their homeland adding that besides being an intellectual, he was a great social reformer.

Well-known writer Muhammad Ali Manjhi said that more such events on the great scholar's person and works might be organized from time to time to enable the new generation to fully benefit from the literature.

Among others Naheed Shah and Nafees Ahmed also spoke while Dr. Akhtar Mughal, Dr. Hafiz Abdul Ghani, Dr. Shahabudding Memon, Dr. Tahmina Mufti, Ghulam Rasool Gharaq and many others were in attendance at the ceremony.

A group of undertrained singers hailing from Sindh Institute of Music and Performing Arts (SIMPA) Jamshoro sang two Sindhi songs "Monkhay kare khuwar wayo, muhinjo dildar wayo" and "Sohni Sajan tasveer disi" and one urdu ode "Tere ishq ko main sada chahta hon" aimed to pay tribute to the late scholar. The poetry of these songs was written by Mirza Qaleech Baig which enthralled and mesmerized the audience to a great extent.