Sindh University organize rally to mark World Human Rights Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Sindh has dedicated international human rights day to the just struggle of Kashmiri people, as it observed it big way in form of rally at main campus premises at Jamshoro

The rally was organized by Pakistan Study Centre of University of Sindh in collaboration with Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS) which led by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat with Pro Vice Chancellors, focal persons, deans, academic and administrative heads, faculty and students marching alongside.

Dr. Burfat said that essentially, Kashmir situation was the worst example of human rights violations in the world adding that people of Kashmir were being denied their fundamental human rights.

"People of Pakistan, have, do and shall always stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren in their judicious struggle for the right of self determination. Kashmir shall become Pakistan", he said and demanded the United Nations should exert its influence to bring end to atrocities against innocent masses of Kashmir by the brutal Indian forces.