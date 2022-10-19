UrduPoint.com

Sindh University Organized Singing Competition

Published October 19, 2022

Sindh University organized singing competition

The Bureau of Students, Tutorial Guidance Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities University of Sindh Wednesday organized an inter-departmental multilingual singing competition

The Bureau of Students, Tutorial Guidance Counseling Services and Co-Curricular Activities University of Sindh Wednesday organized an inter-departmental multilingual singing competition.

The objective of organizing the event was to strengthen the cultural life of students, provide them an opportunity to express their talents and make the campus environment exciting.

As many as 60 male and female students took part in the competition which was held in the Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Arts Faculty Building.

A student of the Department of English Language and Literature Sindh University Laar Campus Badin Rafia Turk was declared the best singer by the judges and awarded the first position, while Barat Zulfiqar hailing from the Institute of business Administration and Uzair Ahmed belonging to the Institute of English Language and Literature were given the second and third positions respectively.

Famous Sindhi classical singers Ustad Mazhar Hussain, Dr. Zulfiqar Ali and Dr. Nabi Bakhsh Narejo participated in the event as judges. After the competition, the judges along with the Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Ghazala Panhwar and Deputy Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Mubarak Ali Lashari distributed trophies among the winning students.

Earlier, the students enthralled and enchanted the audience by singing popular songs in various languages including Sindhi, Punjabi, Siraiki and urdu.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, the Director Bureau of STAGS Prof. Dr. Ghazala Panhwar appreciated the singing skills of the students and said that all the youths sang very well in the competition.

The Chairman Departments of Criminology Dr. Nabi Bukhsh Narejo and Chairman Department of Media and Communication Studies Dr. Zulfiqar Ali said that if the students of the University of Sindh were prepared even a little, they would have sung like a complete artist.

The Deputy Director Bureau of STAGS Dr. Mubarak Ali Lashari said that the performance of the students who participated in the singing competition was excellent.

He thanked the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro for his all out support and said that the event had been possible with the cooperation and assistance of Dr. Kalhoro.

The faculty members Khaleeque Zaman Mahesar, Azeem Akhtar Bhatti, Nadia Samo, Security Officer Kashif Ali Narejo, Saddam Hussain Mugheri and many other teachers and a number of students were present on the occasion.

