Sindh University organizes condolence reference for deceased faculty members

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Speakers at condolence reference recalled the outstanding and lifelong contribution of former faculty members of Department of Sindhi University of Sindh Dr Ghulam Ali Allana and Dr Abid Leghari in preserving the language, culture and folklore of Sindh, terming them the literary gems of the province.

They paid rich tributes to both of the passing researchers for their unwavering services in the field of linguistics and Sindhi literature at a condolence reference held on Wednesday in the premises of the Department of Sindhi.

Speaking on the occasion, author of several books and honorary director of Ghulam Mustafa Qasmi Chair, Dr Kazi Khadim Hussain, said the research works of Dr Allana could not be narrated in mere words as he was an expert of linguistics of world repute who dedicated his entire life for the uplift of Sindhi language.

He proposed that research works should be carried out on the existing literature of Dr. Allana so that the researchers may be able to get dimensions in the field of linguistics adding that a road on the campus of Sindh University needed to be named after him.

He said that Dr Abid Leghari was also a great contributor of Sindhi literature and he marvelously and broadly wrote about the Talpur era. "The services of both the eminent personalities can never be forgotten. They will live with us forever through their write-ups or books.

"During their illustrious career as teachers, Dr Allana and Dr Leghari enjoyed respect and influence among their students, scholars and colleagues. They had taught the students with full dedication and devotion", Kazi Khadim said.

The Chairman Department of Sindhi Dr Ishaque Samejo paid rich tributes to the departed souls and said that Dr Allana and Dr Leghari were academic as well as literary gems who led their lives in serving Sindhi language and contributing in literature.

He said that Sindh had produced a number of well-known academicians, scientists, educationists, authors, researchers and literati and Dr. Ghulam Ali Allana and Dr Abid Leghari were also among them. The services of both the eminent personalities were commendable for which they could never be forgotten till the centuries to come, he added.

Famous author and researcher Muhammad Ali Manjhi said that Dr Allana was a multi-dimensional personality who was lover of Sindhi language, Sindh and its people adding that one could judge his personality and axis of rotation of his thoughts after reading his research-based books.

He said Sindh was fortunate enough to have persons like Dr GA Allana who led a momentous life loving his soil and its people, adding that he was an icon who did not need a signpost for recognition.

Another speaker Dr Noor Afroz Khowaja called for reprinting the works of Dr Ghulam Ali Allana and Dr Abid Leghari, saying that personalities like them gave identity to linguistics, literature and culture. She regretted that the cultural institutions in the province were doing nothing to highlight the scholars' works.

Among others, Idrees Jatoi, Nasrullah Leghari and Dr Nawab Kaka also highlighted the contributions of both the late professors in their fields adding that good teachers were always remembered for devoting their lives to preparing their students to face future challenges and achieve their objectives while Dr Allana and Dr Leghari exactly did the same during their entire career.