Sindh University organizes guidance webinar for students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat Monday said that the outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the scenario in the entire world and now the people have been forced to work from home while students were learning and adopting online formats aimed at saving them from pandemic.

The Vice Chancellor expressed these remarks while delivering his presidential remarks on the occasion of a guidance webinar for students on the theme " Earning Opportunities for the Youth in Global Market" organized by the Bureau of Students Tutorial Guidance / Counseling Services and Co-curricular Activities (STAGS).

Dr. Burfat said that the University of Sindh was the only public university to have obtained self-sufficiency in IT domain as it had already developed online admission, students' attendance, documentation system and examination form submission system, E-portal for students to access all required information, centralized digital library facilities and the recent development of its own independent and efficient Learning Management System under HEC directives as a platform to successfully operate virtual teaching-learning practice.

"The fruitful exercise of internet surfing and exploring books on "Work from Home" paradigm informs us that we can enjoy working online as bloggers, consultants, speakers, solo data surveyors, member focus group survey teams, employees in multiple international database outlets and social media channels including Amazon, Dell, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google, microsoft and others", the Vice Chancellor said and added, we can also run schools, home-shops and scores of sales-and-purchase businesses".

Dr. Burfat lauded the efforts of the Bureau of STAGS towards grooming youth to become globally competitive and compatible individuals in a fast-change world dominated by technology-use through virtual means; registered special appreciation for the Bureau Director Dr. Sumera Umrani and her leadership acumen.

International Resource Person Zafrullah Bhutto in his presentation said that youth can capture the international employment market by developing immaculate skills in event-management, management planning, writing, digital marketing, graphic designing and by setting up personal Youtube channels.

Earlier, Director, Bureau of STAGS and webinar moderator Dr. Sumera Umrani in her welcome address highlighted the performance of the bureau adding that the bureau had an eventful annual Calendar with programmes cutting-across comprehensive co-curricular and extra-curricular features inclusive of youth needs, interests and preferences.