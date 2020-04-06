Sindh University organizes online awareness seminar on coronavirus

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has called upon the people to adopt all precautionary measures with cleanliness in order to save their lives against coronavirus

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has called upon the people to adopt all precautionary measures with cleanliness in order to save their lives against coronavirus.

At present, precautionary measures can save their lives against Covid-19 as till date no vaccine or medicine is available for treatment of the pandemic, which claimed thousands of lives in the world over, he said.

The vice chancellor expressed these remarks while addressing online awareness seminar against coronavirus which arranged on Monday by the bureau of STAG University of Sindh.

Around 7000 faculty members, employees, students and their parents participated in the seminar where the Chairman Department of Physiology Dr Zulfiqar Leghari and expert Dr Nida Anwar gave details about the history of Covid-19 and precautions for prevention of the pandemic.

The vice chancellor said that spread of coronavirus all over the world has not only claimed thousand of lives and affected millions of people, but it also badly damaged the world economy.

The Pakistan is also one of the victims of Covid-19 and if the people failed to adopt precautionary measures, it will not only claim the lives but it also create economic crisis in the country, he said.

The vice chancellor called upon the people to follow the guidelines of the experts and the government, ensure social distancing making themselves in self isolation so that the spread of pandemic could be restricted. The government has imposed lockdown for the interest of the people to save them from pandemic therefore the countrymen should strictly follow the lockdown, he said.