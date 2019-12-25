Sindh University organizes seminar on Quaid-e-Azam

The University of Sindh Wednesday organized a day-long national seminar on "Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah: Leadership and Legacy of Political Wisdom" at Allama I.I. Kazi Conference Hall, which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The University of Sindh Wednesday organized a day-long national seminar on "Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah: Leadership and Legacy of Political Wisdom" at Allama I.I. Kazi Conference Hall, which presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat.

According to university spokesman, noted scholars Prof. Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Mughal and Dr. Jaipal Chhabria were the key speaker of the seminar which organized to mark 144th birth anniversary of Father of Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Vice Chancellor in his presidential address said that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was an uncontested champion of peace. His entire political struggle was a peaceful success story of promotion of human rights and dignity and creation of Pakistan do not include a single violent protest, a volatile incident, arson or armed conflict; it rather was based on fundamental principles of good decent conduct embedded in lofty political principles, the vice chancellor observed.

In his keynote speech, eminent political scientist Dr. Muhammad Yaqoob Mughal said that other political leaders in the world struggled for independence within states already in existence, the Quaid-e-Azam alone sought a separate homeland where none had existed.

This he achieved almost single handed and constitutionally in the teeth of opposition, Dr. Mughal said and added, like other leaders, Quaid-e-Azam was a symbol of change and transformation for the Muslims. Quaid-e-Azam was not only symbol but a force that brought about a political revolution and changed the course of events and action in the history of the sub-continent, he said.

Dr. Mughal said that in addition to this gigantic task of uniting and organizing Muslims of Sub-Continent, the Quaid-e-Azam had to fight on three fronts; against the British imperialists for the freedom of his homeland; against the rich and powerful Hindu community, who were well entrenched in the services and were far ahead of the Muslims in the spheres of education and politics, who were supporting Indian National Congress, lastly, against some black sheep among the Muslims, who played into the hands of the British and the Hindus to gain some personal benefits by creating dissentions in the ranks of the Muslims league.

Dr. Jaipal Chhabria, in his views termed Quaid-e-Azam hero of Hindu-Muslim unity due to his contribution both in Indian National Congress and Indian Muslim League; and because of his secular thought foundations and fundamental golden principles of islam.

Dr. Chhabria also emphasized the need for highlighting multiple latent facets of the Quaid's personality i.e. integrity, honesty, character, caliber, devotion, discipline and love for peace in syllabi to inculcate the same virtue's in today's youth in Pakistan.

The Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar, citing Prof. Stanley Wolpert said that few individuals significantly altered the course of history. Fewer still modified the map of the world, he said and added that hardly anyone can be credited with creating a nation state. Muhammad Ali Jinnah did all three.

Among others, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Zareen Abbasi and Media Advisor Dr. Ghulam Ali Buriro also addressed the participants of the seminar which was attended by large number of faculty, researchers, scholars, officers, employees and students.