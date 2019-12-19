UrduPoint.com
Sindh University Organizes Seminar On Writing Effective Research Grant Proposals

The Office of the Research Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) University of Sindh Jamshoro Thursday organized daylong seminar on methods of writing effective research grant proposals to win research projects under HEC's National Research Programmes for Universities (NRPU).

According to university spokesman, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat presided over the seminar aimed at building capacities of faculty and researchers to write effective funding proposals and helping researchers to utilize their research skills for development of community. The VC observed that research was an integral part of teaching at universities and the faculty should also integrate to their regular scholarly engagement at the campuses in the interest of best community service practice.

He said that ORIC had organized the seminar on a very significant theme as there was increased insistence by Higher education Commission, Islamabad for the faculty to apply for and obtain the grants.

Dr. Burfat also appreciated the exhaustiveness and depth of the content of the seminar, adding that the events like one in question greatly assisted towards development of research activity, professional output and University- industry linkages.

Dr. Burfat informed that when he assumed the office of the Vice Chancellor in 2017, he learnt that 11 university teachers had applied for NRPU grant. At that time, Dr. Burfat said that he set himself the challenge to double to number of applications in the year 2018 and now 106 varsity faculty have applied for NRPU grants in 2018, of them thirty were approved and currently at an advanced stage of execution.

